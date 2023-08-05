Ottawa authorities investigate Illinois River death

Ottawa rescue teams Friday evening found an individual who had gone into the Illinois River and not resurfaced, then attempted life saving efforts, but were unable to revive the victim.

Authorities are withholding the name of the deceased and their sex until their family is notified by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.

At about 6:32 p.m. Friday, Ottawa police and fire department personnel were dispatched to the area of Douglas and Buchanan streets for a report someone who had gone into the water and not resurfaced. Ottawa River Rescue assisted in rescue efforts.

There were no apparent signs of foul play and the emergency appears to be isolated, with no perceived threat to the community, said Ottawa Police Det. Cpl. Matthew Najdanovich.

The death is under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. A forensic autopsy is pending.

Illinois Conservation Police and the U.S. Coast Guard also assisted.