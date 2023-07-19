OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa honors RN Kailey Schomas with DAISY Award

As a partner in the international DAISY award program that recognizes the clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa recently presented its DAISY award to Kailey Schomas, RN.

Schomas is a registered nurse on the medical/surgical floor at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center. She has been an OSF employee for two years and resides in Marseilles.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate care that RNs perform every day, and the DAISY award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF St. Elizabeth in a news release.

Schomas’s nominations included, “Kailey showed such kindness and compassion for not only me but also for my family that was visiting. She was patient and would explain things that I did not understand until I was able to understand them. Kailey would sit with me and ease my fears pertaining to my new diagnosis and answer any questions I had or would find out the answer and let me know. I feel they went above and beyond in my care, and I am so thankful they were my provider. Kailey Schomas exemplifies what I believe the DAISY award stands for and is very deserving of this honor.”

The DAISY award program can be found in more than 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower awards or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.