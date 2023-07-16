La Salle County crop and rainfall report: Corn begins tasseling, pollination phase

The summer crop and rainfall report, which features crop condition and rainfall updates from La Salle County farmers, is published regularly during the growing season.

This is the seventh report of the summer.

The following report covers July 3 to July 9 and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: Crops are looking much improved after receiving 2.1 inches of rain in the reporting week from the combination of a violent storm and a calm shower. Luckily, we received no hail and the wind was not enough to damage the corn. Corn is setting tassels, and now we will need consistent rains from pollination through grain fill to achieve average yields. Soybeans are starting to shade 30-inch rows. Area activities included second cutting of hay, mowing ditches, finishing up spraying soybeans and fair season. Have a safe week!

Ken Beck, Mendota: We had 0.5 inches of rain in the northwest part of the county. Things are looking really good up here. The last few rains really brought the crops along. Some corn fields are tasseling, and some are close to tasseling. Everything has really jumped up, better than I expected.

David Myer, Marseilles: I guess we are both blessed and or lucky to have received 1.25 inches of rain this past week, it sure gave the corn new life and the beans just popped up a few inches almost overnight. Great weather if you’re just a corn and soybean farmer but livestock guys trying to cut and bale hay it’s almost impossible and trying to harvest. Wheat is almost as bad though I got lucky and got my hay cut and baled before it got rained on and I finished the wheat though the moisture. It was a tad wetter than we’d like to see it. Wheat yields were down from past couple of years but surprising, better than what I anticipated with so little rain late May and all of June. Corn tassels are popping out and a few days later maybe we can check our ear size to see how much damage the drought has caused. And yes, I will take more rain to help recharge the soils.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Last week I received 1.1 inches of rain. Corn fields have really gotten taller with the weather we’ve been having and are starting to tassel. We are monitoring fields for problems such as insect pests and disease issues. The planes will be flying soon to apply fungicide on some fields. Soybean fields also are looking good and just a little touch up herbicide spraying happened to control a few weed escapes. We continue to monitor Japanese Beetle feeding on leaves but so far it hasn’t been too bad. Wheat harvest has started and soon the straw will be baled. Roadside ditches and waterways are being mowed to control weeds also. Have a good week and be safe.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: For the week we got 0.75 inches of rain. Everything looks much better since we got the rain the other week. Grass is back to green and all the yards were mowed again. With the moisture the weeds in the beans are starting to peek through. Corn is tasseling and is in pollination phase of the reproductive stage. It is good that it has cooled off for pollination. But we still are in need of timely rains. It is a long way to putting this crop in the bins. Some second crop hay has been cut and baled but still more to do. Wheat in the area has been combined and straw baled. Next project will be spraying fungicide on the corn and beans if the crop scouts give us the news that it needs to be done and will be cost efficient to do. That is always the question that needs to be answered. That’s all for this week. Have a great time at the La Salle County 4-H Fair.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: More corn, showing tassels every day. The first planted corn is nearly in full tassel. Pollen is in the air. Corn has gained extra height with the recent rains. Soybeans are getting taller and bushier by the day. Some respray is being done to control weeds that have emerged after the abundant rainfall. Yards and road ditches waterways are getting mowed again, as they are finally greening up after the extended dry spell. I received 1.9 inches of rain since the last report.

Rainfall (in inches):

David Hall 2.1

Ken Beck 0.5

David Myer 1.25

Bill Gray 1.1

Ken Bernard 0.75

Geoffrey Janssen 1.9