Ottawa man charged in cocaine bust

Drug agents seized 40 grams of purported cocaine, plus packaging materials, during a Friday drug raid and the resident now is charged with a felony.
Christopher Gliatta, 30, of the 100 block of Jones Street in Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Monday press release.
The charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years; but police said Gliatta has a pending felony drug charge in La Salle County that could compound his sentencing range.
Gliatta was transferred to La Salle County Jail and is being held on $1 million.
Trident was assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department, Ottawa Police Department and La Salle County States Attorney’s Office.