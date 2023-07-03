July 03, 2023
Ottawa man charged in cocaine bust

By Shaw Local News Network
Christopher Gliatta

Christopher Gliatta (Photo provided by La Salle County )

Drug agents seized 40 grams of purported cocaine, plus packaging materials, during a Friday drug raid and the resident now is charged with a felony.

Christopher Gliatta, 30, of the 100 block of Jones Street in Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, a Class X felony, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said in a Monday press release.

The charge carries a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years; but police said Gliatta has a pending felony drug charge in La Salle County that could compound his sentencing range.

Gliatta was transferred to La Salle County Jail and is being held on $1 million.

Trident was assisted by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Department, Ottawa Police Department and La Salle County States Attorney’s Office.