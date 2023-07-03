La Salle County police reports: July 3, 2023

Jesse Rose, 28, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 6:43 p.m. Friday in his residence.
Ivan Alonso, 21, of La Salle, was picked up by La Salle police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 11:04 p.m. Friday at East Fifth Road and U.S. 6.
Douglas R. Naumann, 29, of Oglesby, was charged by La Salle police with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault at 8:21 p.m. Friday on U.S. 6 at Interstate 39.
Jermaine Fisher, 41, of La Salle, was charged by La Salle police with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and failure to signal at 5 p.m. Sunday at Oak Road and Gooding Street.
Angela Sipula, 60, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI on a revoked license) June 27 in the 500 block of West Jackson Street.
Meghan Chavez, 30, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended June 26 at First Avenue and McKinley Road.
Walter Hajost, 48, of Peru, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (fraud) Friday in the 100 block of West Etna Road.
Miranda A. Rhodes, 28, of Marseilles, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Saturday in the 2700 block of Columbus Street.
Aristotelis Benetatos, 42, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Saturday at his residence.
Ray Trevino, 28, of Yorkville, was picked up by Ottawa police on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear (felony trespass; violating an order of protection) Sunday in the 2700 block of Columbus and East Marquette streets.
Eric Lowe, 36, homeless, was charged by Streator police with domestic battery at 5 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 100 block of East 10th Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.