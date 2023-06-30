La Salle County police reports: June 29, 2023

Taylor L. Walters-Alexander, 18, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with violating an order of protection Wednesday at her residence.
James G. Evans, 27, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration at 11:03 p.m. Monday at Fifth and Buffalo streets.
Amy Gaydos, 41, homeless, was picked up by Streator police on a Livingston County warrant for contempt of court at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday at Bridge and Vermillion streets.
Macoy Ward, 23, of Streator, was charged by Streator police with driving while suspended at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday at 600 block of South Illinois Street.
Amanda Kuhn, 40, of Ottawa, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with improper use of an electronic communication device at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday at Columbus and Main streets in Ottawa.
Brittany Frank, 31, of Utica, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with improper use of an electronic communication device at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday on Route 23 at U.S. 6 in Ottawa.
Matthew Scott, 32, of Streator, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with driving while suspended at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at Lundy and Illinois Streets in Streator. His passenger, Fernando Alvarado, 26, of Streator, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
