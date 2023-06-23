Carnival makes its way back to Peru Mall

North American Midway Entertainment will bring all of the nostalgia and excitement of a classic fair to Peru.

The carnival is scheduled to open Monday, June 26, through Saturday, July 1, at the Peru Mall parking lot at 3940 Route 251.

It’s exciting to have a carnival back in Peru. — Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he has been working with Adam Thorson, director of Parks, Recreation and Special Events, for two years to get Peru back into the carnival’s rotation.

“We are excited for it to come back to Peru and are looking forward to the opportunity to get it back next year,” Kolowski said.

“We purposefully didn’t start it this weekend because we didn’t want it to interfere with Celebrate La Salle. It’s exciting to have a carnival back in Peru.”

Pat Repp, Amusement South General Manager at North American Midway Entertainment, said the carnival will offer 20 rides, such as the Fire Storm, Remix, Haunted Mansion and the Vertigo – a swing that goes 90 feet in the air.

“We will have plenty of rides for kids, including the carousel,” Repp said. “We will also have family games like Shoot for the Stars, basketball, wack-a-mole, just a lot of family-friendly games.”

If a child is shorter than 42 inches, they will not be able to ride without a paying adult.

The event will have multiple food vendors serving classics from lemonade shake-ups to funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy and slushies.

The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to close Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, and from 1 p.m. to close Saturday, July 1. Closing time is based on weather and attendance. There is no entrance or parking fee.

The cost for a wristband is $25 per person Monday to Friday and $30 on Saturday.

Tickets will be available to purchase for $1.50 each, 20 for $28, and 50 for $65. All rides are three, four or five tickets each. All games take cash.

Ripp said attendees can expect a safe environment.

“We hope all who attend leave saying, ‘wow this isn’t what I expected when I came to a carnival,’” Ripp said.

