May 13, 2024
NewsSubscribeSportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioThank You First RespondersLocal EventsStarved Rock Country

Marseilles library to host story time, curious kids

Pair of activities planned week of May 13

By Shaw Local News Network
Marseilles Public Library

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a pair of activities the week of May 13. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a pair of activities the week of May 13.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday May 15: Preschool story time. Preschool ages and caregivers are welcome to join Miss Becky to listen to some spring theme stories and make a craft. A light snacked will be served after the program.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday May 16: Curious Kids. This week’s theme is Sea Life. Join the staff in making an ocean in a bottle and enjoy a light snack.

Register for all activities by calling the Marseilles Library at 815-795-4437.

Have a Question about this article?