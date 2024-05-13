Marseilles library to host story time, curious kids

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a pair of activities the week of May 13. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library, 155 E. Bluff St., will host a pair of activities the week of May 13.

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday May 15: Preschool story time. Preschool ages and caregivers are welcome to join Miss Becky to listen to some spring theme stories and make a craft. A light snacked will be served after the program.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday May 16: Curious Kids. This week’s theme is Sea Life. Join the staff in making an ocean in a bottle and enjoy a light snack.

Register for all activities by calling the Marseilles Library at 815-795-4437.