County Highway 2 (East 2351st Road), also known as Hoxsey Road, in Northville Township, just south of Somonauk, will be closed for a culvert replacement beginning Monday, May 20. (Earleen Hinton)

The La Salle County Highway Department said the project, located 100 feet north of North 45th Road, will take a month, weather permitting. The intersection will remain open to traffic.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes around the construction site.