La Salle County marriage licenses: May 15-31, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage listings from May 15 through May 31, 2023.
Steven Russell Goodbred of Peru and Jessica Norma Truty of Peru
Dexter Thomas Paquette of Ottawa and Malorie Marie Fowler of Ottawa
Daniel Jason Preuser of Ottawa and Joanna McCrimmon of Ottawa
Michael Scott Hudkins of Ottawa and Brandee Nicole Bernhardt of Oglesby
Joshua Lee Adamcyk of Bolingbrook and Christa Rose Porcaro of Bolingbrook
Austin Oscepinski of Oglesby and Randy Rose Slimko-Leininger of Oglesby
Eugene Charles Barsanti of Oak Brook and Florence Marie Cullerton of River Forest
Ronald Paul Rodriguez of Peru and Vicki Lynn Hurr of Peru
David Donald Dooley of Peru and Anne Doonan of La Salle
Jeremy Richard Blom of La Salle and Josie Morgan Cain of La Salle
Cory James Lagas of Channahon and Amy Elizabeth Roloff of Channahon
Logan Christopher Rome of Ottawa and Aubrey Pha Tarr of Ottawa
David James Voytko of Streator and Madison Elizabeth Wachowski of Streator
Thomas James Lamb of Marseilles and Jade Sarah Brozovich of Marseilles
Donald Albert Gayton of Crete and Caryn Samantha Lopez of New Lenox
Joshua Steven Sarver of Mendota and JoEllyn Bialas Parks of Mendota
Brady Nicholas Hansen of Peru and Jessica Louise Spear of Peru
Benjamin Gabriel Jameson of Earlville and Amanda Elizabeth White of Marseilles
Jason Edward Tutko of Streator and Snjezana Radonic of Streator
Ryan Joseph Opperman-Hill of Ottawa and Brittany Marie Coluzzi of Ottawa
Juan Antonio Figueroa Jr. of Mendota and Shannon Noella Baker of Mendota
Rodney Craig Keith Pullins of Lakeland, Tenn. and Taylor Anne Nicholson of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
David Michael Mertes of Lostant and Shannon Ashley Herman of Lostant
Jarvis Casey Sokolowich of Bloomington and Alyssa Kathryn Archibald of El Paso
Benjamin Otis Wittenborn of Campbell Hill and Lauren Elizabeth Watson of Streator
Ryan Louis Terviel Buchwald of Steward and Shannon Leigh Brown of Steward
Frederick Jan Ferriero of Glendale, Ariz. And Jennifer Lynn Saad of Glendale, Ariz.
Kenneth James Cooley of Itasca and Nicole Ruth Mann of Belvidere
Jonathan Andrew Smaga of Peru and Marlea Marie Thielbar of Peru
Garrett Edward Shan of Standard and Abby Tilda- Bernice Drewel of Oglesby
Emmanuel Elijah Moreno of Ottawa and Destiny Sabrina Schlitt of Ottawa
Michael John Buckun of Salt Lake City, Utah and Hope Joann Derango of Peru
Thomas William Lester of Dwight and Krista Laura Potocki of Marseilles
Jason Henry Luecke of Bloomington and Angela Jo Richards of Bloomington