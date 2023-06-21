June 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

La Salle County marriage licenses: May 15-31, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
marriage rings

marriage rings

Here are the La Salle County marriage listings from May 15 through May 31, 2023.

Steven Russell Goodbred of Peru and Jessica Norma Truty of Peru

Dexter Thomas Paquette of Ottawa and Malorie Marie Fowler of Ottawa

Daniel Jason Preuser of Ottawa and Joanna McCrimmon of Ottawa

Michael Scott Hudkins of Ottawa and Brandee Nicole Bernhardt of Oglesby

Joshua Lee Adamcyk of Bolingbrook and Christa Rose Porcaro of Bolingbrook

Austin Oscepinski of Oglesby and Randy Rose Slimko-Leininger of Oglesby

Eugene Charles Barsanti of Oak Brook and Florence Marie Cullerton of River Forest

Ronald Paul Rodriguez of Peru and Vicki Lynn Hurr of Peru

David Donald Dooley of Peru and Anne Doonan of La Salle

Jeremy Richard Blom of La Salle and Josie Morgan Cain of La Salle

Cory James Lagas of Channahon and Amy Elizabeth Roloff of Channahon

Logan Christopher Rome of Ottawa and Aubrey Pha Tarr of Ottawa

David James Voytko of Streator and Madison Elizabeth Wachowski of Streator

Thomas James Lamb of Marseilles and Jade Sarah Brozovich of Marseilles

Donald Albert Gayton of Crete and Caryn Samantha Lopez of New Lenox

Joshua Steven Sarver of Mendota and JoEllyn Bialas Parks of Mendota

Brady Nicholas Hansen of Peru and Jessica Louise Spear of Peru

Benjamin Gabriel Jameson of Earlville and Amanda Elizabeth White of Marseilles

Jason Edward Tutko of Streator and Snjezana Radonic of Streator

Ryan Joseph Opperman-Hill of Ottawa and Brittany Marie Coluzzi of Ottawa

Juan Antonio Figueroa Jr. of Mendota and Shannon Noella Baker of Mendota

Rodney Craig Keith Pullins of Lakeland, Tenn. and Taylor Anne Nicholson of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

David Michael Mertes of Lostant and Shannon Ashley Herman of Lostant

Jarvis Casey Sokolowich of Bloomington and Alyssa Kathryn Archibald of El Paso

Benjamin Otis Wittenborn of Campbell Hill and Lauren Elizabeth Watson of Streator

Ryan Louis Terviel Buchwald of Steward and Shannon Leigh Brown of Steward

Frederick Jan Ferriero of Glendale, Ariz. And Jennifer Lynn Saad of Glendale, Ariz.

Kenneth James Cooley of Itasca and Nicole Ruth Mann of Belvidere

Jonathan Andrew Smaga of Peru and Marlea Marie Thielbar of Peru

Garrett Edward Shan of Standard and Abby Tilda- Bernice Drewel of Oglesby

Emmanuel Elijah Moreno of Ottawa and Destiny Sabrina Schlitt of Ottawa

Michael John Buckun of Salt Lake City, Utah and Hope Joann Derango of Peru

Thomas William Lester of Dwight and Krista Laura Potocki of Marseilles

Jason Henry Luecke of Bloomington and Angela Jo Richards of Bloomington