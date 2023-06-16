Streator FFA grabs 7 state titles in Springfield

The Streator FFA Chapter grabbed seven state titles at the 2023 State FFA Convention in Springfield.

The chapter was the state winner for Growing Leaders, Strengthening Agriculture, Ag Issues CDE (Aiden Haag, Kaylee Lewis, Sydney Long, Max Fraga, Katherine Bressner and Alaina Perez), Spanish FFA Creed LDE (Leon Ramirez), Information and Technology Supervised Occupational Experience (Lily Gardener), Diversified Crop Production Supervised Agriculture Experience (Brandon Talty) and Food Service Supervised Agricultural Experience (Brayden Matsko).

The chapter also won numerous other section and district awards.

The group was escorted into Streator on Thursday night by a fire truck.