La Salle County police reports: June 15, 2023

Tavion K. Ashley McPherson, 27, of Earlville, was charged by Mendota police with violating an order of protection at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at U.S.34 and East 525th Road.
Susan Liming, 60, of Bloomington, was charged by Oglesby police with DUI, disobeying a stop sign and improper lane use at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday at Columbia Avenue and Porter Street.
Dejuan Carter, 37, of Moline, was charged by Ottawa police with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Wednesday in the 100 block of East Norris Drive.
JJ A. Turano, 43, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to state-supported property Wednesday in the 1800 block of Seneca Drive.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.