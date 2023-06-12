Mystery Diner in Streator: Mac Bomb Burger awaits at O-9ers’ Pub

There was a time in my life when I was skeptical of fried foods making their way on top of my burger.

First, it was an onion ring. Then it was cheese curds, jalapeño poppers, fried pickles, etc. Between the buns of a perfectly grilled hamburger – with cheese, onion and bacon – was my sacred place. All of those other sides are great, but they can stay on the side of the main attraction.

Then I tried some of those items on a burger … I confess I was wrong to ever doubt it.

O-9ers’ Pub’s Mac Bomb Burger is the perfect example of making a good thing even better. The 8-ounce chuck Angus burger is topped with American cheese, mac bombs (which are fried mac-and-cheese bites), a breaded onion ring and bacon. The mac bombs provided added cheese flavor, and the onion ring was like having onion on the burger, but with the tasty twist of the breading. I’d definitely order it again.

O-9ers’ burgers and sandwiches come with a side. I opted for the house fries. The restaurant has a variety of sides: a soup of the day, sweet potato waffle fries, cottage cheese, potato salad, applesauce, coleslaw, mac salad, side salad, chili, garlic cheese curds, pepper Jack mac bites, Gouda mac bites, breaded mushrooms, pickle chips and onion rings.

The bacon chicken ranch wrap is served with a full chicken breast at O-9ers' Pub in Streator. (Mystery Diner)

My dinner companion ordered the chicken bacon ranch, requesting it as a wrap, instead of a sandwich, for a lighter meal. All of the sandwiches on the menu can be turned into a wrap.

She was surprised to find a full chicken breast inside, but after she tried it, realized it kept the wrap together better and made it easier to eat.

The chili, which is offered as a side at O-9ers' Pub in Streator, has good portions of meat in it. (Mystery Diner)

She enjoyed her side cup of chili. The chili had generous portions of meat and good flavor. It is a soupier chili, making it perfect for filling with the provided oyster crackers.

O-9ers’ Pub in Streator is open Wednesday through Sunday throughout the summer. We ordered on a Sunday afternoon, which can be a challenging time to find a restaurant open. I’m glad to know there is another option available.

I’m also excited to try the whole wings next time, which is their Sunday-only special. When I went inside the restaurant to pick up my order, there were several diners cozied up to the bar feasting on wings. Wings can be ordered in increments of three, six, nine or 12. Customers can get them plain, or with barbecue, Buffalo, garlic Parmesan, mango habanero, Nashville hot or sweet chili sauces.

The pot roast sandwich with pepperoncini and Swiss cheese and the Nashville hot chicken sandwich also look appetizing.

The O-9ers’ restaurant, which is in the former Satch’s, is a sizable place with a dining room and bar. The O-9ers’ name derives from the old “Line-O-Nine” weekly employee newspaper that Owens-Illinois used to publish as a way to keep up with the news in the factory. The pub is located across the street from Owens-Illinois glass factory, which once employed 3,000 people.

For diners looking for wings, sandwiches or burgers, O-9ers’ in Streator is a cool place with some unique and delicious takes on pub fare.

O-9ers' Pub in Streator is located across Shabbona Street from Owens-Illinois glass factory. The O-9ers’ name derives from the old “Line-O-Nine” weekly employee newspaper that Owens-Illinois used to publish as a way to keep up with news across the factory. (Mystery Diner)

• The Mystery Diner is an employee at Shaw Media. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. The Mystery Diner visits a different restaurant and then reports on the experience. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a story.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: O-9ers’ Pub

WHERE: 818 N. Shabbona St., Streator

PHONE: 815-510-9900

INFORMATION: www.facebook.com/O9ersPub