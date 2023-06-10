Ottawa event remembers LGBTQ+ community, allies who lost their lives

The Pride Night of Remembrance conducted Friday on Ottawa’s Washington Square honored members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies who have lost their lives to violence, suicide, AIDS and other causes related to navigating life as marginalized populations.

Luminaries memorialized people known to have died because of violence. Supplies were provided for visitors to make their own tributes.

Rev. Jennifer Amy-Dressler, of Open Table United Church of Christ, speaks to the crowd gathered for the Pride Night of Remembrance event Friday, June 9, 2023, at Washington Square in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus performed, and the Rev. Jennifer Amy-Dressler of the Open Table United Church of Christ spoke to those in attendance Friday.

The ceremony was held on the eve of Ottawa’s Family Pride Fest, which features a number of family-friendly activities in downtown Ottawa, including a Pride parade along La Salle Street. It was organized by the Open Table church.