Seneca American Legion to host Breakfast in the Park

The Seneca American Legion will be hosting its annual outdoor Breakfast in the Park rain or shine from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11.

Menu items will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, homemade pastries, juice, coffee and milk.

Adult breakfast is $7, children (10 and younger) is $3. A 50/50 raffle will be drawn at 11:30 a.m.

Breakfast in the Park will be served under the shelter at Crotty Park on Shipyard Road in Seneca. Guests will be able to visit the LST Memorial honoring World War II shipyard workers and LST veterans. For the first time, guests will be able to view the new Memorial Panels. These brief biographical summaries describe the military service of deceased area veterans.

In addition to breakfast, the post will be selling and taking orders for high-quality U.S. flags in all sizes.

Tickets for the fourth gun raffle are available from all post members and will be sold at the event.

Breakfast proceeds are used to help support Kasal Post 457′s yearly commitments to the community. Projects include funding for future Memorial Panels, Seneca student continuing education scholarships, Seneca High School student participation at boys/girls state, decorating veteran gravesites (at three cemeteries), donations to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, gravesite honors for military veterans, maintenance of Seneca’s Memorial Wall, donations to the Seneca Food Pantry, and other community/veterans’ projects.

For additional information about the breakfast, future projects or membership, contact James Olson at 815-357-6632 or kendraolson2004@yahoo.com.