June 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionBearsObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsGames and Puzzles

Missing person’s case involving vehicle found near Streator still under investigation

Authorities have not released any more information about missing Joliet man

By Shaw Local News Network
Amos D. Morgan, 63, of Joliet, was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12. Amos was last seen in the Streator area on May 10.

Amos D. Morgan, 63, of Joliet, was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12. Amos was last seen in the Streator area on May 10. (Photo provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

A Joliet man, whose vehicle was found abandoned in the Otter Creek Township area, near Streator still is missing.

Amos D. Morgan, 63, was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12. He was last seen in the Streator area on May 10.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release seeking information after Morgan’s vehicle was found at about 6 p.m. on May 25, but has not released any information since. Both La Salle County and Joliet officials have not responded to additional inquiries about the case.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morgan, contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.