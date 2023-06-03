Missing person’s case involving vehicle found near Streator still under investigation

A Joliet man, whose vehicle was found abandoned in the Otter Creek Township area, near Streator still is missing.

Amos D. Morgan, 63, was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12. He was last seen in the Streator area on May 10.

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release seeking information after Morgan’s vehicle was found at about 6 p.m. on May 25, but has not released any information since. Both La Salle County and Joliet officials have not responded to additional inquiries about the case.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morgan, contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.