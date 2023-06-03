La Salle County Sheriff’s deputies issue 63 citations during Memorial Day campaign

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday it issued citations for 63 offenses, including no seat belt, during the recent Memorial Day Click It or Ticket enforcement period.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts and child safety restraints save lives,” said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss in a news release.

While Illinois’ 2022 seat belt compliance rate was 93%, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in traffic crashes. The Click It or Ticket campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling.

The Illinois Click It or Ticket campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.