Knife-wielding Streator man, shot by police, found unfit for trial

A Streator man shot twice after he allegedly wielded a knife Jan. 23 at a Streator police officer has been found unfit to stand trial.
Jacob R. Thompson, 31, appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court for a short bench trial regarding fitness – that is, whether Thompson is mentally able assist his lawyer at trial.
The prosecution and defense acknowledged a sealed psychiatric evaluation in which the examiner found Thompson does not have the mental ability to assist defense counsel, though he could recover his abilities within 12 months.
Fitness is a legal finding; but with both sides agreeing Thompson requires treatment, Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia pronounced him unfit and remanded him to the Department of Human Services.
Thompson, who did not speak during the hearing, was not immediately placed into state custody and left the courthouse with a guardian. The dates and location of his treatment are to be determined.
Mental health issues were raised less than a month after Thompson was treated for gunshot injuries and charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison.
Thompson allegedly charged a Streator police officers while armed with a knife, pinning the officer against his police-issue pickup and forcing the officer to shoot in self-defense. Witnesses corroborated that account, police said. The officer was unharmed but taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator as a precaution.
Thursday’s finding means the felony charge is held in abeyance until Thompson is treated and ruled fit for trial.