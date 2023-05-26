The Times Area Roundup: Caden Eller, Nathan Grant run to Saturday at IHSA State Meet

Boys Track and Field
Eller, Grant move to Saturday: At Charleston, Marquette’s Caden Eller will be competing Saturday in the Class 1A State Finals after placing seventh in Thursday’s preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University.
Eller, a senior, traversed 6.28 meters, just less than a quarter of a meter from Class 1A leader K.J. Davis of Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville’s 6.52 jump.
Seneca’s Nathan Grant, a junior, also advanced to Saturday, clearing 1.85 meters in the high jump. Eight high jumpers finished at 1.88 meters.
Seneca’s Collin Wright placed 19th in the long jump with a jump of 5.62 meters, with Alex Bigner-Kidwell added a 19th-place finish of 13.62 meters in the shot put.
Seneca placed 35th in the 4x100 (45.18 seconds), and Chris Poyner was 30th in the 400 (53.23).
Fieldcrest’s Calen Krischel was 31st in the 1,600 (4:43.75).
Boys tennis
Ottawa team’s run ends at state: In suburban Chicago, the Ottawa state-qualifying team of Adam Gross and Noah Gross saw their seasons ended at the IHSA State Tournament, going 0-2 in play Thursday.
The Gross brothers lost 7-6 (3), 6-3 in their morning opener to Hinsdale South’s Rithik Selvaraj and Rohan Bansal, then in consolation play fell 6-4, 6-3 to the Rock Island Alleman team of Lincoln Dorsey and Chase Baird.
The La Salle-Peru team of Andrew Bollis and Daniel Santoy also saw their seasons ended Thursday, going 1-2.