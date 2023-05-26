La Salle County police blotter: May 26, 2023

Jamil I. Phillips, 29, homeless, was picked up by La Salle police on two La Salle County warrants for violating an order of protection following a traffic stop at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Vincent’s Avenue and 25th Street.
Thomas King, 60, of Oglesby, was charged by Oglesby police with DUI at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday at East Walnut Street and Spring Avenue.
Rebecca A. Foster, 39, of Marseilles, was charged by Ottawa police with retail theft Wednesday at the Ottawa Police Department.
Sylvester Phillips, 66, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with criminal trespass to state-supported land Thursday in the 900 block of Canal Street.
Lauran E. Peloquin, 37, of Joliet, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (retail theft) Friday at the Ottawa Police Department.
Samuel Zamudio, 39, homeless, was arrested 4 p.m. Thursday by Streator police on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Zamudio was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.