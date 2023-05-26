Abandoned vehicle found near Streator tied to a missing person’s case out of Joliet

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after an abandoned vehicle related to a missing person’s investigation was found at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the Otter Creek Township area, near Streator.

Amos D. Morgan, 63, of Joliet, was reported missing by the Joliet Police Department on May 12. Amos was last seen in the Streator area on May 10.

An extensive search is being conducted, said the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Morgan, contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3100.