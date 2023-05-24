Illinois AG report documents 51 priest abuse cases in Diocese of Peoria

FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his second term as attorney general during ceremonies on Jan. 9, 2023, in Springfield, Ill. Raoul on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, will discuss his office’s more than four-year investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of children by Catholic clergy in the state going back decades — a probe launched by his predecessor after she found the church's own investigation to be seriously lacking. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)