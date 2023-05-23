Ottawa’s BASH opens 2nd location in Geneva

Ottawa’s Burger and Sushi House celebrated the opening of a second location in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 19.

Owners Cody and Chanel Renkosik cut the ribbon at the at 124 W. State St. location in Geneva surrounded by associates, family, friends and members of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

BASH has been a popular restaurant in Ottawa at 1012 La Salle St.

Go to https://www.burgerandsushihouse.com/ for more information on both locations.

