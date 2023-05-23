May 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Ottawa’s BASH opens 2nd location in Geneva

Restaurant cut a ceremonial ribbon May 19 at new location

By Shaw Local News Network
Burger and Sushi House celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 19, 2023 at its 124 W. State Street location in Geneva.

Ottawa’s Burger and Sushi House celebrated the opening of a second location in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 19. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Owners Cody and Chanel Renkosik cut the ribbon at the at 124 W. State St. location in Geneva surrounded by associates, family, friends and members of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

BASH has been a popular restaurant in Ottawa at 1012 La Salle St.

Go to https://www.burgerandsushihouse.com/ for more information on both locations.

