Streator medical office to close May 31

The St. Margaret’s Health - Streator Medical Clinic, 104 E. Bridge St., will be permanently closed effective Wednesday, May 31.

To obtain medical records, patients are asked to call the SMH-Peru Medical Records Department at 815-780-3464. Leave a message with your name, date of birth and a contact phone number for a return call. Patients also may go to St. Margaret’s Health website at www.aboutsmh.org for medical records.

Dr. Indra Pal, an internal medicine specialist, practiced medicine in the office.