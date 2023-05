Marseilles Spring Rummage Sales will continue 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

There are 50 plus sales available.

Maps are available at D & S Grocery, Circle K, Casey’s and Ottawa Savings Bank

The sales are rain or shine.

Bathrooms are located at Knudson Park, Daniels Park, west end of Prairie Street and at Broadway Park.

The event is sponsored by Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee.