La Salle County judge earns perfect score in retention poll

A La Salle County judge earned a perfect score in a state bar poll, and all associate judges in the three-county circuit were recommended for reappointment.

La Salle County Associate Judge Michael C. Jansz scored a 100 under the heading of “meets requirements for office” in a survey of attorneys and was recommended for another four-year term. (Judges who score below 65 are not recommended for reappointment.)

Four of Jansz’s colleagues in the 13th Judicial Circuit (La Salle, Bureau and Grundy counties) earned scores over 90 and all were recommended for reappointment. They are: James A. Andreoni in Bureau County (meets requirements: 98.33), Karen C. Eiten in La Salle County (94.74), Scott M. Belt in Grundy County (92.5) and Michelle A. Vescogni in La Salle County (91.55).

State courts are run by circuit judges, who serve six-year terms and appear on the ballot for election and retention, and associate judges, who are appointed by the circuit judges and serve four-year terms.