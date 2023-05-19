Streator YMCA CEO/executive director Jill Seaton to resign June 2

Jill Seaton, CEO and executive director of the Streator Family YMCA, will resign from her role, effective June 2.

She started in May of 2021 after a brief management agreement between the Streator YMCA and Ottawa YMCA had expired.

Jill Seaton, outgoing Streator YMCA CEO and executive director (Photo provided by Jill Seaton)

Seaton had many goals in mind when she first started, but the primary goal was to get the Streator YMCA back on its feet after the COVID-19 shutdown and restrictions.

“I had a vision to revive our YMCA and help it become a true community asset here in Streator,” Seaton said in a news release. “I could not have had the success we have had without the support of our board of directors and my incredible management team and staff. They all shared the vision for a better and brighter, more vibrant YMCA, and together, we created that for Streator.”

During the two years, Seaton has overseen the construction of outdoor pickleball courts, completed with 100% donations in honor of former CEO Ralph Sterrett. Seaton also has restructured staff and departments to enhance the overall environment at the YMCA.

Memberships have increased to record levels within the two years, and programs have grown as well.

“I think one of the proudest accomplishments we have been able to bring to our community is before and after school care,” Seaton said. “Partnering with Streator Elementary schools and St. Michael the Archangel School to offer this to families throughout Streator was a game changer for many families. Seeing the kids here in the mornings and afternoons has been such a joy. We look forward to continuing that partnership for years to come.”

“Streator has been so good to all of us, and we feel incredibly blessed and grateful to have been a part of such an amazing and giving community.” — Jill Seaton, outgoing Streator Family YMCA CEO and executive director

Seaton will take on a new position as principal at Christ the King Catholic Grade School in Springfield, where she is relocating with her family.

“I hope to take every gift that the Streator community has given me and my family in our nine years here, and bring it to Springfield and continue to pay it forward,” Seaton said. “Streator has been so good to all of us, and we feel incredibly blessed and grateful to have been a part of such an amazing and giving community.”

Streator Family YMCA Board Member Ken Beutke will be taking over as interim executive director until the YMCA board decides on a permanent successor for Seaton.

Seaton said she is most grateful for the experience the past two years at the YMCA has provided her.

“The ability to connect with so many people in our community day in and day out here at the YMCA has been a true gift that I will miss immensely.”