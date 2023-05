A camping trailer is a total loss after a fire ignited Monday morning at Four Star Campground at 2776 E 2625th Road, between Marseilles and Seneca.

The Seneca Fire Department issued a mutual aid call for firefighters, bringing assistance from Marseilles, Morris and Serena. No was injured.

Residents living near the campground said they heard an explosion at about 4 a.m., then saw the flames.