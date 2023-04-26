$291,000 in cocaine, fentanyl found in traffic stop near Oglesby, police say

Police said they found 8,000 grams of purported cocaine with an estimated street value of $256,000 and 7,000 purported fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $35,000 in a hidden compartment Monday within a vehicle stopped on Interstate 39 near Oglesby.
Jovanny Castaneda, 30, of Durango, Mexico, with a previous address of Prattsville, Alabama, is charged with possession with intent to deliver of more than 900 grams of a controlled substance (cocaine), which is a Class X felony, carrying a possible punishment of 6 to 30 years prison time, if he’s found guilty of the charge.
The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, conducted a traffic on the vehicle on complaints of improper lane usage and improper display of registration near mile marker 59 on northbound Interstate 39. The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said the K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics and a search followed.
Additional charges could be filed pending results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
Castaneda was taken to the La Salle County Jail. His bond was set at $2 million with 10% to apply.