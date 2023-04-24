Runnings purchases RP Home & Harvest, including Streator store

Runnings, a Minnesota-based retailer, has recently reached an agreement to purchase R.P. Home & Harvest, which has 22 locations and one distribution facility across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin, including a store at Northpoint Plaza in Streator.
Upon completion of this acquisition, Runnings’s footprint will expand to 80 locations, serving customers in 12 states from New York to Montana.
The transaction between Runnings and R.P. Home & Harvest is scheduled to close in June. The stores will continue operating as R.P. Home & Harvest for a limited period of time as Runnings transitions the stores to their brand.
Streator’s agriculture retail store was acquired by R.P. Home & Harvest in September 2021 when Stock+Field entered bankruptcy, meaning the store will undergo its second name change in the past two years.
“From the customers and the communities to the employees and vendors, we truly feel this is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved,” said Brian Odegaard, President of Runnings, in a news release. “These stores and communities are very similar to the markets we presently serve and, after many discussions with R.P. Home & Harvest’s leadership, both companies knew this would be a great fit from a culture, values, and operations standpoint.”
“It’s pretty amazing how quickly this all came together,” said Jason Plummer, president of R.P. Home & Harvest, in a news release. “Just a couple of months ago this wasn’t even on the radar but when a win-win opportunity appears, it is an exciting thing. Runnings has been doing this for over 75 years, and they are one of the top farm, home, and outdoor-store companies in America, extremely well-regarded by customers and competitors. We are both family-owned companies and that means a lot to us. This deal would not have come together if we did not have the utmost confidence that Runnings will do a phenomenal job for all stakeholders.”
Runnings is a privately held retailer selling an selection of pet supplies, sporting goods including hunting and fishing equipment, clothing and footwear, lawn and garden supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, toys and outdoor equipment. Founded in 1947 and owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed Family, the company currently has 58 stores and employs more than 2,700 workers across eight states. For more information visit www.runnings.com.
“I have personally visited many of the R.P. Home & Harvest stores, and I was thoroughly impressed, especially with some of the team members I encountered,” said Odegaard. “We can’t wait to add these stores and the R.P. Home & Harvest team members to our growing company.”
“There is a long list of employees, vendors, and other hardworking people who brought these stores out of the ashes of a bad situation, literally going from empty stores to serving customers in a matter of weeks during a very tough economic time,” Plummer said. “I know the communities and customers appreciated this unbelievable effort, and this transaction with Runnings is only going to add the next great chapter to this story. My family is active in many of these markets through other business and civic activity, and I can’t wait to see Runnings take these stores to the next level.”