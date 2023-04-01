Streator High School board candidates share their objectives

Six candidates are seeking four seats on the Streator High School Board.

Board President Steve Biroschik, Vice President Eric Hoffmeyer and Earl Woeltje are seeking reelection. Steve Hoekstra, who was appointed to the board, is running for a full term, along with newcomers Michael Holcomb, who has served on the Streator Elementary Board, and Riley Haynes.

Streator High School

Steve Biroschik

Steven Biroschik is a candidate for the Streator High School Board. (Photo provided by Steve Biroschik)

Age: 75

Education

IVCC

Previously elected experience

24 years Streator High School board of education; eight years Bruce Township trustee

What you want voters to know about you

I believe in serving our community.

Objectives if elected

Keep school in the black, complete trade center, institute nurse training curriculum

Michael Holcomb

Michael Holcomb is a candidate for the Streator High School Board. (Photo provided by Michael Holcomb)

Age: 33

Education

Some college and completed a nationally recognized apprenticeship program

Previously elected experience

Seven years as a school board member for Streator Elementary Dist. 44

What you want voters to know about you

I was born and raised in Streator, IL. I graduated from Streator High in 2007, before completing an apprenticeship program with the IBEW. I’m married and the proud father of 3 children. I served on the elementary board from 2015-2022 before resigning when my wife took a job with the district.

Objectives if elected

First and foremost, I’d like to keep politics out of the school board. I believe school boards are meant to be nonpartisan for a reason. Second, I would like to explore what resources and encouragement are given to students seeking out non-collegiate paths to finding a career after graduating high school. As someone who has gone through a union apprenticeship program and has a strong career, I want to make sure students know about all their post high school options, and see what classes can be provided in pursuing those careers while still in high school.

Steven Hoekstra

Steven Hoekstra is a candidate for the Streator High School Board. (Photo provided by Steven Hoekstra)

Age: 45

Education

Woodland High School

Previously elected experience

SHS Board of Education (appointed)

What you want voters to know about you

I will always be a voice for what the majority of our families want. I will do all I can to responsibly support our kids, teachers, administration, and community, while also doing my part to encourage accountability. Honest, two way conversations is my goal when it comes to any topic and I believe it is the way to effect positive change.

Objectives if elected

To help make sure that we continue to maintain a high standard in our school. Also, to encourage more opportunities for our students and teachers, academically and extra curricular. Making these decisions based on not having to raise property taxes and within the guidelines of our budget.

Earl Woeltje

Earl Woeltje is a candidate for the Streator High School Board. (Photo provided by Earl Woeltje)

Age: 64

Education

BS from Augustana College, Doctor of Dental Surgery From Northwestern University, Masters from the Academy of General Dentistry

Previously elected experience

Streator Township School Board distinct 40 Since 2007: I have been board president, board secretary, delegate at the state school board association meeting, I have Master board member rating and currently serve as a director at large to the Starved Rock division of IASB.

What you want voters to know about you

I am running for reelection because this is my way of giving back to the community that our family has been part of for thirty eight years. As a family, we are proud of our daughters’ achievements largely due to their Streator Township High School education foundation. I have the proven experience to handle the 15.5 million dollar budget that we manage every year.

Objectives if elected

We have made a lot of improvements in the education system by adding new courses both at the High School level but also with dual credit with IVCC. Students can come out of Streator as college Sophomore if they desire. We have added different welding certifications so students go right out into the work force. We have had FAA students start small businesses in town just to name a few of the positive outcomes from our education system. If elected I plan to see that these improvements and job opportunities continue to grow and get stronger. As a founding member the High School’s Education Foundation I have spoke at the State IASB meeting in Chicago as a founding member of bringing a very positive light to Streator at the State level. That foundation as well as local donations gave over $250,000.00 in educational scholarships last year. If elected I intend to keep this foundation growing every year. We have improved the facilities at the school. My personal highlight is a total redo of the Auditorium from top to bottom. Currently we are in the early stages of breaking ground for a new trade center. We have done all this without raising the taxes to the tax payers of the district at all. If elected I pledge my continued support for the Streator High School’s new trade center through to completion. Through my practice, I have had the privilege to develop relationships with our community from every walk of life. These relationships and my passion for carpentry have defined my perspective on the importance of the trade and vocational development for Streator High School Students. I understand the domestic trade and vocational labor shortage and how it impacts our communities. It most significantly guides my ambition to guide Streator towards a meaningful trade and vocational contributions. I am asking your vote for one more term so can do more and continue forward with all the progress we have made. So please come out and vote for me on April 4

Riley Haynes

Riley Haynes is a candidate for the Streator High School Board. (Photo provided by Riley Haynes)

Age: 28

Education:

SHS Graduate. Class of 2013

What you want voters to know about you

If you know me, you know I am loyal to Streator, through and through. When I graduated SHS, I began working at ComEd. I am now a full phase lineman.

Objectives if elected

By voting for me, I will volunteer my knowledge and passion to bring a stronger focus of trades in education.

Eric Hoffmeyer

Eric Hoffmeyer is a candidate for the Streator High School Board. (Photo provided by Eric Hoffmeyer)

Age: 50

Education

Some college

Previously elected experience

Streator High School board of education (4 years)

What you want voters to know about you

Born and raised in Streator. A Streator firefighter for the past 17 years. Myself, my wife Jodie and all four kids have gone through the Streator school systems. I have a strong desire to see Streator grow and provide opportunities for our high school students

Objectives if elected

My objectives are to continue to place students learning and safety as a top priority. Also, the completion of our new trades building that is in the initial stages of development while not raising taxes and maintaining fiscal responsibility to our taxpayers.