OSF adds obstetrics, gynecology doctors to Ottawa team

OSF announced Jennifer Maschmann, MD, and Nora Toraason, MD, have joined its obstetrics and gynecology team to serve the communities of the Interstate 80 region, the hospital said in a press release.

In addition, OSF has reached an agreement with the Aishling Obstetrics & Gynecology Group. This independent and well-established physician group includes Brett Cassidy, MD, James Hawkins, DO, and Bryan Sweeney, DO. They will provide services through OSF Medical Group starting in May.

These additions come shortly after St. Margaret’s announced it would no longer offer obstetrics and gynecology services, as it closed its Peru hospital Jan. 28.

The addition of these new providers to the OSF Medical Group–Obstetrics & Gynecology at 1614 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa, will ensure increased access to women’s services, OSF said in a press release. These physicians will provide obstetrical care, annual wellness exams and treat all medical and surgical issues in women’s health care, as well as delivering babies at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.

Beginning April 10, new or existing patient appointments with Maschmann and Toraason can be made by calling 815-431-0435.