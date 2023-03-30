Applications open for Poco a Poco in Streator

Poco a Poco auditions are underway and students in eighth grade through high school may apply soon to earn a spot at the seventh annual festival.

This learning week will take place in Streator, June 10-17, and is meant to serve students with differing levels of experience and ability who are interested in music and eager to learn and grow.

Executive Director Kate Tombaugh handpicks all faculty members who are experts in their field while also being kind and approachable teachers. A lot is packed into one week; classes include choir, voice and piano lessons as well as options, such as conducting, theory, percussion, musical theater, movement, among other areas.

In addition to the normal training day hours of 1 to 5 p.m., there are several concerts students are involved in as attendees or participants. These concerts are free and open to the public as well.

Community members who enjoy singing or who play a stringed instrument (all levels) are encouraged to be a part of our community choir or string ensemble to help provide encouragement and support for the students. Scholarship help toward student tuition is available and no one is turned away because of financial restrictions. For a more complete schedule, audition, and cost information, contact the festival’s website www.pocoapoco.org or email Kate at pocoapocoarts@gmail.com