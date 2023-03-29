Man found dead on Ottawa riverwalk, no foul play suspected

A man was found dead Wednesday morning on the riverwalk at the Fox River in Ottawa; but police said no foul play is suspected.

Ottawa Police and Ottawa Fire Department were dispatched at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to the riverbank south of Main Street following a report of a man laying on the river bank. Upon arrival, officers and medics located a man who was found to be dead.

“There were no apparent signs of foul play and the incident appears to be isolated, with no perceived threat to the community,” Ottawa police said in a press release.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of the family by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department and the La Salle County Coroner’s Office.