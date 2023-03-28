La Salle County grand jury returns indictments: March 28, 2023

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Aaron Marsh, 27, of Oglesby (aggravated battery to a child); Stacey Painter, 36, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Jorge Marcial Minkis, 37, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Blake Hexum, 32, of Dunlap (two counts of aggravated battery); Aaron Haskins, 48, homeless (possession of a lost or mislaid debit card); James Newell, 25, of Peru (residential burglary); Brandon Szczygiel, 23, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Anthony Housey, 22, of Blufton, S.C. (unlawful possession of meth; obstructing justice); Brian Archaga-Chirinos, 26, of Marietta, Georgia (possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing justice, possession of stolen license plates); Jessica Holloway, 35, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Toby Harper, 44, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Ricky Tanner, 37, of Ottawa (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle); Kemar Mathews-Hill, 25, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle; unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Shimund Jones, 24, of Chicago (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Timothy Reynolds, 45, of Ottawa (driving while revoked).