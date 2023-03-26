La Salle County 1 of 90 counties in Illinois at low COVID-19 risk

La Salle County remained at low risk for COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

There were 12 counties across Illinois at elevated levels of COVID-19 risk. None of them are at high risk.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators in the last seven days as of Thursday. The county recorded a case rate of 47.85 cases per 100,000 people; a new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 rate of six per 100,000; and registered 2.2% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

There were 48 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in La Salle County from March 17 through March 23 and 113 previously confirmed COVID-19 cases removed from quarantine in that same time period.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/