Autumnwood Drive construction in Ottawa to resume Monday

Work is expected to resume on Autumnwood Drive on the northwest side of Ottawa at 7 a.m. Monday, March 27.

This phase of the road reconstruction will be for installation of a storm sewer.

Commissioner Marla Pearson said although through traffic will be allowed during construction, there will be periods when lane closures will be necessary. She reminded all drivers in this area to use caution and to be aware of workers, equipment and signage. Extra travel time should be allowed.

This portion of the Autumnwood Drive construction is expected to take one month. Pearson said every effort will be made to advise residents in advance of the remaining construction phases.