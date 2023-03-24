Police blotter: March 24, 2023

Courtney L. Diaz, 40, of Ottawa, was charged by Ottawa police with driving on a suspended license Thursday at Chestnut and West Jefferson streets.
Larry J. Thompson, 63, homeless, was charged by Ottawa police with misdemeanor theft Thursday in the 400 block of East Superior Street.
Kyle Becker, 25, of Peoria, Arizona, was charged by La Salle County sheriff’s deputies with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday at North 4050th and East Fourth roads in Troy Grove Township. Police said Becker swerved to avoid a deer, entered a ditch and struck a tree.
Jereme L. Elam, 33, of Mendota, was cited by Mendota police at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Meriden Street and Illinois Avenue on a complaint of not having a valid driver’s license.
Laurie Graf, 45, of Streator, was cited by Streator police Wednesday at 120 E. Main St. on a complaint of criminal trespass to property.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.