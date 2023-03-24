Peru man faces 6 to 60 years for sexually assaulting child

A Peru man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a child and faces at least six years in prison when he is sentenced June 23.
Aaron P. Curtin, 36, entered a blind plea in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony carrying six to 60 years in prison and with no possibility of probation. Remaining counts against Curtin were dismissed.
The charge also is subject to the state’s Truth in Sentencing Act guidelines, which require certain felons to serve at least 85% of their prison time. Prosecutors have not agreed to a sentencing recommendation or cap on how much time Curtin could face in prison.
At the plea hearing, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said Peru police were alerted to reports of a child younger than 13 who had been assaulted in February 2020. In an interview, Curtin acknowledged illicit contact with the child, corroborating the child’s statements to police.
Attorneys deferred comment until sentencing. At that timem Curtin will have an opportunity to address Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia.