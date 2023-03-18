March 18, 2023
Marseilles candidates forum set March 28

Ottawa Chamber will host the event

By Michael Urbanec
Marseilles City Hall

Candidates for the Marseilles commissioner race, along with Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck, who is running unopposed, will be participating in a forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, hosted by the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event will take place at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Incumbent commissioners Jim Buckingham, Bobby Kaminski and Gary Lewey are opposed by Melissa Small, Michael Scheib, Brad Miller, Jim Hanlon and Ed Cavanaugh in the April 4 election. Commissioner Nathan Schaefer did not seek reelection.

Four commissioner seats are up for vote for the Marseilles City Council.