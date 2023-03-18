Marseilles candidates forum set March 28

Candidates for the Marseilles commissioner race, along with Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck, who is running unopposed, will be participating in a forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, hosted by the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The event will take place at the Marseilles Lions Club, 511 Commercial St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Incumbent commissioners Jim Buckingham, Bobby Kaminski and Gary Lewey are opposed by Melissa Small, Michael Scheib, Brad Miller, Jim Hanlon and Ed Cavanaugh in the April 4 election. Commissioner Nathan Schaefer did not seek reelection.

Four commissioner seats are up for vote for the Marseilles City Council.