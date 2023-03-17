SOCU recognized as Streator business of the month for March 2023

The Streator Chamber presented SOCU on Wednesday with recognition as the February 2023 Business of the Month.

Each month, the chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations.

With branches in Streator, Pontiac, Dwight, Morris and Ottawa, SOCU’s facilities are full service financial institutions offering loans for automobiles, real estate, home equity, recreational, personal loans and VISA cards.

SOCU employees play a vital role on the Chamber board, in the ambassador group, and in several of the Chamber’s committees. Most recently, SOCU has offered member scholarships to help pay for trade school or college, and in January, the credit union sponsored the Streator Public Library Carnegie Challenge Mini Golf FUN-raiser.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for more information on the chamber or call 815-672-2921 to make a nomination.