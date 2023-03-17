March 17, 2023
Ottawa Chamber to host farmers market planning meeting

Results of surveys will be shared

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting all potential and interested vendors of the upcoming Ottawa Farmers and Craft Market to attend a planning meeting 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, in Room 104 of the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center, 321 W. Main St., Ottawa.

At this meeting, the results of the Farmers Market Community Survey and the Farmers Market Vendor Survey will be discussed, and information will be distributed to all attendees. Potential vendors will have the chance to offer their feedback on upcoming plans for the market and bring ideas that could be used to attract more customers. Vendors also will have the ability to sign up for certain days of the market or the whole season if they wish.

All attendees should RSVP by emailing j.petterson@ottawachamberillinois.com with your name, business name and contact info, or by calling the Chamber at 815-433-0084.

If anyone is interested in the meeting but cannot attend, email j.petterson@ottawachamberillinois.com and let them know.