Congressman LaHood appointed chair of subcommittee for National Security Agency and Cyber

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, whose 16th District includes La Salle, Livingston, Bureau and Putnam counties, was appointed chairman of the subcommittee for National Security Agency and Cyber.

The subcommittee has oversight of the National Security Agency, Central Security Service, signals intelligence and cyber intelligence.

“Our nation faces growing cybersecurity threats and challenges from around the globe, including China, Russia and Iran,” LaHood said in a news release. “Our subcommittee will work with the men and women developing the future of American cybersecurity to support their efforts in ensuring that our laws both protect the rights of American citizens and further our national security interests.”

LaHood’s committee falls under the purview of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, whose chairman is Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

LaHood also will serve on the subcommittee on National Intelligence Enterprise that oversees the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the intelligence apparatus of other federal departments, including Homeland Security, Justice, State and Treasury. NIE also has oversight on issues of privacy, civil liberties, counterintelligence and any domestic activities of the nation’s intelligence community.