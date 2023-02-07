The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest girls basketball routs IVC for seniors’ 100th career win

At Minonk, the Fieldcrest girls basketball team celebrated senior night in a big way, that class earning its 100th varsity win with a one-sided 52-19 victory over Chillicothe IVC on Monday night.
Kaitlyn White fired in 17 points, while Carolyn Megow added 10 points and eight steals. Haley Carver chipped in eight points and Ashlyn May eight points, five rebounds and four steals as the Knights improved to 27-3 this season.
That total coupled with 28-6 as freshmen, 11-2 as sophomores and 34-4 as juniors led the seniors to the century mark. They finish the regular season at home Thursday against 26-3 Princeton.
Reed-Custer 35, Streator 18: At Pops Dale Gymnasium in Streator, the Bulldogs fell behind 11-5 after one quarter and lost on senior night.
Ellie Isermann scored seven points and Cailey Gwaltney added six on a pair of 3-pointers, giving her 56 3s for the season. Senior Marisa Vickers added two points for Streator (4-26, 0-14 Illinois Central Eight Conference).
Marquette 74, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 41: At rural Streator, Lilly Craig accounted for 17 points and five assists, and Chloe Larson 16 points to lead the Crusaders to the nonconference victory.
Avery Durdan added 12 points and six rebounds, Makayla Backos 10 points and five rebounds, Eva McCallum eight points and six boards and Keely Nelson 10 rebounds for the Cru, who wrap up their regular season with senior night at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bader Gym against St. Bede.
Serena 51, IMSA 7: At Aurora, Jenna Setchell’s 12 points paced the Huskers to the lopsided win, their ninth in as many Little Ten Conference games and good enough for their fourth straight regular-season championship.
Paisley Twait posted eight points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals, Makayla McNally eight points, five rebounds and two steals, Maddie Glade eight rebounds and Macy Mahler seven rebounds for Serena (22-8).
Somonauk 51, DePue 14: At Somonauk, Josie Rader turned in 19 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Bobcats, who had seven players score and eight with an assist.
Haley McCoy added 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Brynn Pennington eight points and four assists for the winners.
JV/SOPHOMORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Streator 25, Reed-Custer 20: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, Ava Gwaltney netted nine points and Joey Puetz eight for the Bullpups.