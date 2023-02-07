Acoustic jam to take place Feb. 19 in Peru

An acoustic jam is set 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Music Suite 408 in Peru with facilitators, Michael and Lisa Templeton, of Lostant.

Do you play bluegrass, folk or pop music? Guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin and bass players are welcome to jam. Everyone is welcome to attend. A free will offering will be taken at the door. Light refreshments will be provided.

Call ahead at 815-223-4408 to attend. Music Suite 408 is located in the west wing of the Westclox Building in Peru (U.S. 6 and Walnut Street).