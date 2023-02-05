The Times Area Roundup: Somonauk cheer ties for 7th at state finals

At the IHSA Competitive Cheer State Finals at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Saturday, the Somonauk cheer squad finished tied for seventh with Lawrenceville in the Small Division with a score of 86.80.
Johnsburg won the title with a score of 93.83.
WRESTLING
Seneca advances four from Reed-Custer Regional
Seneca scored 107 points to finish fifth as a team at the Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional, but had four wrestlers advance to next weekend’s sectional.
Chris Peura placed second at 195 pounds for the Fighting Irish, while Kyler Hahn at 106, Ethan Othon at 113, and Collin Wright at 170 all won third place matches to become sectional qualifiers.
Coal City easily won the event with 286.5 points ahead of the runner-up and host Comets (161).
Sandwich has eight advance from Plano Regional
Sandwich scored 167 points to finish behind champion Yorkville Christian (268) and runner-up Wheaton Academy (181.5) at the Class 1A Plano Regional and eight wrestlers finished in the top three at the event to advance to sectionals.
Nolan Bobee was the top Indians finisher, claiming the title at 152. Jack Forth (113), Kadin Kern (126), Miles Corder (132), Sy Smith (138), and Bryce Decker (170) all earned second-place finishes. Josh Lehman (160) and Cesar Garcia (195) captured third-place matches.
GIRLS BOWLING
Ottawa’s Dhuse and Zeglis both advance to sectionals
Ottawa freshman Lindy Dhuse and sophomore Ana Zeglis each advanced from the Joliet West Regional at Town & Country Lanes. Dhuse posted a six-game series of 1,091, while Zeglis registered a 954 to be two of the 10 advancers not from a qualifying team that will compete in the Decatur Sectional next weekend. Pirates’ junior Dawn Hudkins had a 917 to just miss the cut.
Ottawa finished sixth as a team with 4,607, while Streator placed ninth with 3,959. Joliet West won the event with 5,915, with Minooka runner-up with 5,883.
For the Bulldogs, Madi Bedeker finished with a 908, just 41 pins out of qualifying as an individual. Bedeker had high games of 208 and 165. Lyla Gengler rolled an 831, including a 158 high game, with Lily Michael adding an 815 and 165 best effort.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Aneefy Ford, Kody Danko break school records in Rockford
Streator runners Aneefy Ford and Kody Danko each set a school indoor record at the Jerry Lowe Invite at the Rockford Auburn Fieldhouse.
Ford finished in first place in the 60-meter dash in a time of 7.15 seconds. Danko placed second in the 800 in a record time of 2:00.18, while also posting a person-best in placing third in the 1600 (4:39.68).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Serena 50, Marquette Academy 35: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 21-8 on the season with the win over the Crusaders.
Paisley Twait posted 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Serena. Jenna Setchell added 13 points, four steals and three assists, with Reese Cole adding eight points and three rebounds, and Makayla McNally chipping in five points and four rebounds.
Lilly Craig had 13 points and eight rebounds to pace Marquette. Chloe Larson added 11 points and six rebounds, and Keely Nelson six points, seven rebounds and five assists.