Reddick Library in Ottawa continues book reading perk for gift cards up to Feb. 24

Reddick Library in Ottawa is offering a perk to patrons for all the books they read this winter.

Patrons can enter as many online or paper book review forms as they can from Jan. 2 through Feb. 24 to be entered into a drawing to win a $30 Prairie Fox Books gift card and a $20 Jeremiah Joe Coffee gift card. Three will be chosen after Feb. 24.

The library is at 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1: Shake, Rattle, Read! ages 9 months to 36 months. A fun musical story time.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 4: PJs and Ice Cream, all ages. Wear your favorite pajamas and celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with the library. The library will be serving ice cream and showing “The Bad Guys” (rated PG).

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4: Loop Group, adults. Learn how to knit or crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome.