The Times Area Roundup: Newark, Serena, Somonauk, Earlville boys all score Little Ten wins

At DePue, the visiting Earlville boys basketball team improved to 14-9 overall and 6-2 in Little Ten Conference play with the victory over the host Little Giants.
Garett Cook (18 points, five assists, four steals), Adam Waite (17 points, 25 rebounds, seven assists), Diego Vazquez (15 points) and Ryan Browder (14 points, 11 rebounds) spearheaded the Earlville attack.
Somonauk 67, Hiawatha 55: At Kirkland, the visiting Bobcats earned the Little Ten Conference victory.
Colton Eade scored 21, with Weston Hannibal adding 10 and Carson Bahrey scoring eight points.
Serena 57 Hinckley-Big Rock 56: At Serena, the host Huskers improved to 18-6 overall and at 8-0 remained unbeaten in Little Ten Conference competition.
Indian Creek 74, Leland 66: At Leland, the host Panthers were bested in Little Ten play.
Newark 57, IMSA 43: At Aurora, the visiting Norsemen secured the Little Ten Conference win, paced by a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double from Zach Carlson as well as an eight-point, nine-assist night courtesy of Jake Kruser.
Tremont 77, Flanagan-Cornell 70: At Flanagan, the host Falcons suffered the Heart of Illinois Conference setback.
Connor Reed scored 16 points, Logan Ruddy tallied 13 and Kesler Collins led Flanagan-Cornell with a 30-point night.
Fieldcrest 49, Ridgeview 42: At Colfax, the visiting Knights earned the Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
Landon Modro scored 15 points, with Ed Lorton adding a dozen.
Dwight 52, Roanoke-Benson 48; Midland 46, Putnam Co. 43: At the Tri-County Tournament in Granville, the Trojans won third behind Wyatt Thompson’s 35 points, while Midland held off the hosts for the consolation title.
Novotney wins TCC Free-Throw title: Marquette’s Alec Novotney was the 2023 Tri-County Conference Tournament Free-Throw champion, making 25 of 25 in the final round.
Competitive dance
No Saturday advancers for Times area: At the IHSA Competitive Dance State Preliminaries in Bloomington, none of the three Times-area teams that qualified for state advanced on to Saturday’s finals with a top-12 finish.
Ottawa (80.96 points) placed 20th in Class 2A.
In Class 1A, Streator (74.34) was 19th and Fieldcrest (72.44) 24th. Morris (91.12) was the top team in 1A Friday.
Girls basketball
Parkview Christian 51, Earlville 23: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (11-14) took the nonconference loss.
Madyson Olson (11 points, seven steals) and Nevaeh Sansone (eight points, 11 rebounds) led Earlville.
Sandwich 35, Rochelle 34: At Rochelle, the visiting Indians brought home the one-point Interstate 8 Conference win.
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Ottawa 36, Kaneland 33: At Kingman Gym, Evan Snook and Kyler Araujo had key free throws in the final minute. Aric Threadgill led Ottawa (17-5) with 17 points.