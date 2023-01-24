Police blotter: January 24, 2023

Lauren L. Downey, 36, of La Salle, was charged with suspended registration and no insurance at 8:01 a.m. Monday at Seventh and Marquette streets, La Salle police said.
Luis A. Hernandez, 27, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Monday in the 600 block of West Joliet Street, Ottawa police said.
Natasha L. Thornton, 28, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Monday at State and Prairie streets, Ottawa police said.
