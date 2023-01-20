The Times Area Roundup: Marquette girls fall in 3rd-place game at TCC Tournament

In the third-place game at the Tri-County Conference Girls Basketball Tournament, No. 4 seed Marquette Academy dropped a 66-38 decision to No. 2 Roanoke-Benson on Thursday night.
The Crusaders had a 9-4 lead in the first quarter, but Roanoke-Benson went on a 17-4 run spanning the first two quarters to take control. Marquette did climb back to within 21-20 on a 3-pointer by Chloe Larson in the second, but the Rockets’ Lexi Weldon netted 12 of her game-high 25 points and Elly Heineke six of her 21 to expand that lead to as many as 24 in the third.
Larson paced Marquette with 16 points.
Newark 31, Somonauk 25: In the Little Ten Conference Tournament in Hinckley, the top-seeded Norsemen beat the No. 4 Bobcats in the semifinal to advance to Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game against Serena. Somonauk will play Hinckley-Big Rock in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m.
Haley McCoy registered 15 points and three steals for Somonauk, while Josie Rader added seven points, five assists and four steals.
“We did a great job tonight of handling the pressure and executing the game plan,” Somonauk Jason Zaleski said. “The girls took the lead in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on to secure the win. I’m proud of their efforts tonight.”
Serena 56, Hinckley-Big Rock 26: In the LTC Tournament, the No. 2-seeded Huskers outscored the No. 3-seeded Royals 24-4 in the second half of the night’s second semifinal to advance to the title game.
Serena (16-8) was led by Jenna Setchell (23 points, five rebounds, six steals), Makayla McNally (15 points, five rebounds, three steals), Paisley Twait (eight points, four rebounds, five steals, five assists), Reese Cole (six points, three rebounds) and Jaiden Mahler (five assists).
Earlville 50, DePue 22: In the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the No. 5-seeded Red Raiders advanced to the consolation championship game against No. 7 Indian Creek at 5 p.m. on Friday with the win over the No. 8 Little Giants.
Madyson Olson led the way for Earlville (9-13) with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Nevaeh Sansone posted 13 points, 15 rebounds and four assists, while McKenzie Hoaglund had four points and 11 rebounds.
Dee-Mack 53, Fieldcrest 40: In the McLean County/HOIC Tournament semifinals at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center, the top-seeded and defending champion Knights — despite a game-high 23 points from Carolyn Megow — trailed 20-11 at halftime and 34-24 after three quarters in falling to the No. 4 Chiefs (21-3).
Kaitlin White returned from injury for Fieldcrest to score nine points — all in the second half.
Fieldcrest (19-3) will now face No. 3 Eureka at 1 p.m. on Saturday back at the Shirk Center in the third-place game.
Herscher 51, Streator 19: At Pops Dale Gymnasium on Thursday, the host Bulldogs (3-20, 0-9) forced nine first-quarter turnovers but committed 14 themselves and 32 in the game in the Illinois Central Eight Conference defeat.
Despite the loss, a number of Streator players made positive contributions, including Ellie Isermann with a five-point, eight-rebound, four-steal performance; Kiley Rhodes with a pair of steals; Jade Williams and Kora Lane with five rebounds apiece, Williams also with a pair of blocked shots; and Cailey Gwaltney, who scored Streator’s first points of the game on a 3-pointer 5:47 in and finished with three 3s and a team-high 12 points to go with two steals.
”The team kind of relies on me for my shooting,” Gwaltney said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, because we were down with a few players sick and injured, but we were trying to keep our heads in the game, and making shots and celebrating when we score really helps us do that.”
[ Short-handed Streator loses turnover battle, ICE meeting with Herscher ]
Genoa-Kingston 54, Sandwich 46: At Genoa, the Indians fell short against the Cogs.
WRESTLING
Ottawa 43, Kaneland 42; Sycamore 54, Ottawa 28: At Sycamore, the Pirates split a pair of Interstate 8 Conference duals, topping the Knights and falling to the Spartans.
Ivan Munoz, Malachi Snyder, Marek Duffy and Charles Medrow each went 2-0 for the Pirates (11-4, 5-2). Dallas Also for Ottawa, Dallas Harmon, Nico Stanfill, Anthony Evans and Alex Perez each finished 1-1.
Seneca 57, Byron 24; Seneca 69, Freeport 6: At Byron, the Fighting Irish improved to 23-10 in duals with wins over the Tigers and Pretzels.
Capturing two competed wins for Seneca were Kyler Hahn at 106 pounds (pinfall at 3:40, pinfall at 1:04), Tommy Milton at 126 (pinfall in 2:49, pinfall in 3:07), Asher Hamby at 160 (pinfall at 0:35, pinfall at 0:56) and Chris Peura at 195 (pinfall at 2:25, pinfall at 1:27).
“We continue to wrestle hard and well,” Seneca coach Todd Yegge said. “We are stepping up as individuals and as a team and competing hard. We are wrestling whistle to whistle and through mistakes which is a good sign at this part of the season.”
The Irish received single victories from Ethan Othon (120, pinfall at 1:55), Nick Grant (132, pinfall at 0:33), Memphis Echeverria (138, 3-2 decision), Nate Othon (145, pinfall at 3:05), Gunner Varland (152, 13-7 decision), Collin Wright (170, pinfall at 1:14), Landen Venecia (182, pinfall at 3:33) and Aiden Wood (285, pinfall at 4:31).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 84, Carl Sandburg 78: At Oglesby, four players scored in double figures for the Eagles as they stayed perfect in Arrowhead Conference play.
Vijay Wallace scored 18 points to lead IVCC (9-12, 5-0 Arrowhead), while Jalen Brown had 14 points and Fieldcrest alumnus Henry Lorton chipped in 13 points.
The Eagles led 35-23 at halftime.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Carl Sandburg 51, IVCC 48: At Oglesby, Streator graduate Natali Haynes scored 17 points Thursday as the Eagles (5-15, 2-3 Arrowhead) came up short in an Arrowhead Conference game.
SOPHOMORE/JV GIRLS BASKETBALL
Herscher 25, Streator 16: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the host Bulldogs received six points from Leah Krohe and four courtesy of Ava Gwaltney in the ICE Conference loss.